Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince William, Kate Middleton support mental health campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | London | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:03 IST
Prince William, Kate Middleton support mental health campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have backed a mental health campaign to help people through the anxiety and stress associated with the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 1,019 lives in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a statement alongside new mental health guidelines unveiled by Public Health England (PHE), which encourages people under the current stay-at-home lockdown conditions to control the spread of COVID-19 to keep in contact with family and friends by phone or social media and stick to a regular routine and sleeping pattern.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone," the royals said in a statement. "We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead," they said.

William, 37, the second in line to the British throne, and Kate, 38, have made mental health a particular focus of their work and in 2016 launched the Heads Together campaign aimed at ending the stigma around speaking out about such issues. The new PHE guidelines, which were developed by mental health charities and have been clinically assured by the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), advise people to take up a new hobby, which it says will help combat low mood and anxiety during self-isolation.

The guidelines also include advice and support for those already living with mental illness and directs them towards accessing professional help. Maintaining physical wellbeing is important, too, the guidance adds, suggesting exercising at home, eating healthy meals, and avoiding smoking or drinking alcohol.

The PHE has said that NHS mental health providers are working to create 24/7 helplines to support those who might be struggling. Mental health charities are also being given an extra 5 million pounds in funding by the government to help expand their services.

UK Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who was one of the first government officials to be diagnosed with coronavirus and has since recovered after an extended period of self-isolation, spoke about feeling “anxious and scared” when she discovered she had the deadly virus. "For those who already suffer with anxiety or other mental health issues this may present new and difficult challenges," she said.

“I know how important it is that people have support to look after their mental health and this guidance will be of huge value,” she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis puts EU credibility on the line -French minister

How the European Union responds to the coronavirus outbreak will determine its future credibility, a French minister said on Sunday, after the bloc failed to agree last week on measures to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.The EU ...

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators in fight against coronavirus -source

Britain has placed an order for 10,000 ventilators to be made by a consortium of companies including Ford, Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus, an industry source told Reuters. Governments around the world are...

Coronavirus enters new stage in Russia's capital, says Moscow Mayor

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Moscow crossing 1,000 mark, the spread of coronavirus in the Russian capital has entered a new stage, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday. According to Russias consumer rights watchdog, ...

Ananya Panday clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Ananya Panday has amassed over 10 million followers on InstagramThe 21-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans. Biggest virtual hug and love for all 10 million of you. Thank you for alwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020