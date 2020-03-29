Fortis sets up isolation wards at 28 hospitals across India

Fortis Healthcare has set up isolation wards in all of its 28 hospitals across the country and a total of 262 isolation beds have been earmarked to treat COVID-19 patients. The medical teams at Fortis are already treating 21 COVID-19 positive cases along with 87 suspected cases at various hospitals, it said in a statement.

Two COVID-19 patients are all set to go home after their discharge from Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, on Sunday. "The current capacity of isolation beds across the network has considerable scope for expansion as per situational requirements," it said.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, CEO & MD, Fortis Healthcare, said, "We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and will do everything possible to expand bed availability should the situation require the same."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.