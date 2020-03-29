Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 756, lifting total death toll to 10,779

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:42 IST
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 756, lifting total death toll to 10,779

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy climbed by 756 to 10,779, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, the second successive fall in the daily rate. The number of fatalities, by far the highest of any country in the world, account for more than a third of all deaths from the infectious virus worldwide.

Italy's largest daily toll was registered on Friday, when 919 people died. There were 889 deaths on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose on Sunday to 97,689 from a previous 92,472, the lowest daily rise in new cases since Wednesday.

Of those infected nationwide, 13,030 had fully recovered on Sunday, compared to 12,384 the day before. There were 3,906 people in intensive care, up from the previous 3,856. Lombardy, the hardest hit Italian region, reported a rise in deaths of around 416 on Sunday.

More than 662,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 30,751 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Stimulus billions can't buy hospitals out of shortage crisis

The billions of tax dollars headed for hospitals and states as part of the USD 2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill wont fix the problem facing doctors and nurses a critical shortage of protective gowns, gloves and masks. The problem isnt...

Manipur focuses on sanitisation, strict enforcement of curfew

Apart from taking action against those found violating the curfew imposed across Manipur after the detection of the first coronavirus case in the state, the government has undertaken an extensive sanitisation programme to contain the spread...

Zimbabwe braces for 21-day coronavirus lockdown

Zimbabweans braced Sunday for a three-week lock-down to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has killed one person so far and infected six others, and for many the lockdown means tough times ahead. President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared ...

Centre orders closure of state borders, says migrants to be put in 14-day quarantine

The Centre on Sunday asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop the movement of migrant workers, who will be put in 14-day quarantine at destinations. During a vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020