Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt's banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 00:31 IST
Egypt's banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move seemingly designed to control inflation and hoarding during the coronavirus' spread.

The daily limit for individuals would be 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($635) and 50,000 pounds for companies, a central bank statement said, though businesses will be exempt from the withdrawal limits if the money is used to pay employees. The central bank has also limited daily ATM withdrawals and deposits to 5,000 pounds, it said in a statement.

"Not official, but I heard (it was designed) to control hoarding and inflation," said one analyst who asked not to be named. "This could reduce hoarding and panic buying and contain prices," a second analyst said.

The central bank has also urged people to limit their use of banknotes and to rely on electronic transfers and e-payments. "All banks cancelled fees on transfers and e-payment methods for the citizens' convenience," the statement added.

Egypt reported 33 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities on Sunday, bringing the totals to 609 confirmed infections and 40 deaths. Egypt ordered mosques to shut their doors to worshippers for two weeks from March 21.

The Ministry of Islamic Endowments said on Sunday that it would extend the closure indefinitely. ($1 = 15.7000 Egyptian pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan says Liverpool deserve title if season cancelled

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would only be fair for rivals Liverpool to be awarded the English Premier League trophy if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gundogan told German broadcaster ZD...

Contractual nurses in Jhansi resume work after getting pending wages

Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were givenJhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25...

Noida admin orders 28-day paid leave for those quarantined, pay for daily wagers during lockdown

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and quarantined either at hospital or at home will be given a 28-day paid leave by their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. I...

Ex-NBA G Mayo to play in China

Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo will play in China when play resumes in that country following a stoppage for the coronavirus. The Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association announced Sunday that Mayo is in Shenyang, the team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020