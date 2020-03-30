Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe -Asahi

Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe -AsahiReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 04:40 IST
Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens travelling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.
The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- China
- United States
- Europe
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Africa
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 20 new coronavirus cases on March 14
Colombia to expel four European visitors for violating quarantine
China reports 20 new virus cases, jump in 'imported' infections
Colombia to deport four Europeans for violating COVID-19 quarantine
China imported coronavirus cases exceed new local infections for second day