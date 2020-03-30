Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe -Asahi

Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens travelling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.