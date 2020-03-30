Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe -Asahi

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 04:40 IST
Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe -Asahi

Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens travelling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- EU backs bank rule delay to spur crisis lending httpson.ft.com3dBQI8p - VW still aiming for I...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump brags about high TV viewership of coronavirus briefingsU.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday bragged about the millions of people tuning in to view his daily press briefings o...

Bolsonaro visits market to press need to keep Brazil going during pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaro visited a market area just outside the Brazilian capital on Sunday to press home his case for keeping Latin Americas largest economy ticking instead of locking down activities to combat the spread of the coronavirus...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Coronavirus lockdowns give Europes cities cleaner airAir pollution has decreased in urban areas across Europe during lockdowns to combat the coronavirus, new satellite images showed on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020