Norway to boost government bond issues to pay for coronavirus lending

Norway's central bank has increased its planned issues of government bonds this year to beween 70 billion and 85 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.68 billion-$8.11 billion) from an original plan of 55 billion crowns, it said on Monday.

The unusual revision follows the government's decision to offer loans worth tens of billions of crowns in emergency funding to companies hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

