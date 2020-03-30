Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo governor to hold media conference at 1100 GMT - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:15 IST
Tokyo governor to hold media conference at 1100 GMT - NHK

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will hold a media conference at 1100 GMT to make another appeal to the public to curb activities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported, as infections pick up in Japan's biggest city,

Koike last week appealed to Tokyo residents to avoid all but necessary outings over the weekend, as daily infections in the city have hit record levels over the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

The Board of Directors of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons MMH of Equatorial Guinea has selected and revealed the key companies shortlisted for the execution of its landmark projects under its ongoing Year of Investment. The decision ...

N.Korea says U.S. will not drop hostile policy despite leaders' good relationship -KCNA

North Korea said the United States will not drop its hostile policy, even though their two leaders have a good relationship, state media KCNA said on Monday.A North Korean official said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is undermining Nor...

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020