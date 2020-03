Tokyo governor to hold media conference at 1100 GMT - NHK

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will hold a media conference at 1100 GMT to make another appeal to the public to curb activities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported, as infections pick up in Japan's biggest city,

Koike last week appealed to Tokyo residents to avoid all but necessary outings over the weekend, as daily infections in the city have hit record levels over the past few days.

