Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo 2020's Muto: venue problems already apparent for next year's Games

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:02 IST
Tokyo 2020's Muto: venue problems already apparent for next year's Games
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Problems have already become apparent in planning for venues for next year's Olympics, although organizers have yet to be told that they can't use any venue, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, Toshiro Muto, told a news conference on Monday.

He made the comment after Tokyo announced the delayed games would be held from July 23, 2021. Olympics organizers announced last week that the Games would be delayed due to the deepening coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

3 Indians among 35 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

Three Indians were among the 35 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 879, according to the health ministry. Two of the Indians -- aged 31 and 22 -- are on long-term p...

Thailand earmarks further $15 billion for coronavirus crisis

Thailands new stimulus package to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus crisis will be worth more than 500 billion baht 15.3 billion, its finance minister said on Monday,It has already introduced two packages, the first to inject 400 bill...

HRD Ministry asks NTA to postpone last date of applications for exams

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed the National Testing Agency to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications for multiple exams conducted by it, including UGC NET and JNU entrance test, amid the coronavirus pandemic. To enable ...

Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital; third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab: Doctor.

Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab Doctor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020