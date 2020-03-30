Vietnam says to suspend public transport to curb coronavirus spread

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday ordered the suspension to public transport services to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which is known to have infected 203 people in the country.

Phuc also called for a limit on the use of private vehicles and encouraged state officials to work from home, according to a statement posted on the government website.

