Spain delays 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirus

Spain delays 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirusReuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:12 IST
Spain will delay a planned auction of 5G spectrum due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in a statement on Monday.
A process of freeing up space in the 700 MHz band for next-generation Internet in Spanish networks had been due to be completed by June 30.
