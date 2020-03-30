Spain delays 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirus

Spain will delay a planned auction of 5G spectrum due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in a statement on Monday.

A process of freeing up space in the 700 MHz band for next-generation Internet in Spanish networks had been due to be completed by June 30.

