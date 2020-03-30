Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus imposes night-time curfew, extending coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:20 IST
Cyprus imposes night-time curfew, extending coronavirus lockdown

Cyprus imposed a curfew on Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus, extending a broad lockdown introduced two weeks ago after a weekend surge in recorded cases.

From March 31, people with only some exceptions are banned from leaving their homes after 2100 local (1800 GMT) until 0600 the following morning, the health ministry said. The measures, the most stringent imposed in peacetime, add to restrictions on leaving homes only with a permit. The new curbs would also mean people leaving home on a stated errand could do so only once a day, while fines for those violating the order would double to 300 euros ($330.99), authorities said.

Cyprus took measures early to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ahead of most European nations it partially sealed its borders on March 14, then extended the shutdown to all air links effective March 21. But a sharp weekend increase in cases worried authorities, as did long queues forming outside ATMs in some areas on Monday morning by people seeking cash.

Thirty five new cases recorded on Sunday night -- more than double the number reported on Saturday -- brought Cyprus' total to 214 cases. An additional 16 were recorded on Monday, bringing the total to 230. There have been seven recorded deaths since the outbreak first surfaced on the island on March 9, the health ministry said. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

South African rand touches all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand hit an all-time low on Monday after rating firm Moodys removed the countrys last investment-grade credit rating and downgraded it to junk status - although the selloff did not deepen as some expected.Like many emerging ma...

COVID-19: Gujarat toll rises to 6; case tally increases to 70

With the death of one more coronavirus positive patient on Monday, the toll in Gujarat rose to six even as the number of infections increased to 70 with the addition of seven new positive cases, a senior health department official said. A 4...

Navy hospital ship sails into New York, frontline of U.S. coronavirus battle

In a hopeful image that captured the spirit of a national mobilization against the coronavirus, a Navy hospital ship docked in New York on Monday as the city pleaded for more help to stanch the deadly outbreak at its U.S. epicenter.Painted ...

UK says hundreds of thousands of Britons abroad trying to get home

Hundreds of thousands of Britons abroad are still trying to get home, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that the government was working around the clock to help them.An unprecedented number of UK travelers are trying to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020