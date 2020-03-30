COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 97

Delhi reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 97, the Health Department said on Monday

Out of the 97 confirmed cases, 89 were admitted at various hospitals, according to the Delhi Health Department

Till Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 stood at 72, including two deaths. PTI KNDHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.