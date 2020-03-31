LendingClub cuts approval rates for high-risk borrowers as coronavirus spreads

LendingClub Corp on Monday cut loan approval rates for some high-risk borrowers and increased income and employment verification requirements, in a sign that alternative lenders could pull back from lending as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

The online lending pioneer also said it had increased interest rates from 2% to 4% for new borrowers, depending on the loan grade.

