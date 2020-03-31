Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and can only go out to buy food or in emergency cases and must keep at least two meters from others," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

