Some UK police might have gone too far on coronavirus - minister

The British police have done a good job in the coronavirus crisis though there may be some individual instances of some officers going a little too far in enforcing a lockdown, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.

"The police are doing a difficult job and they are doing it well," Shapps told Sky.

"I am sure there are individual examples where perhaps you look at it and think that is perhaps a bit further than they should have gone but in general terms, I think the case is that if people help everybody out, including the police, by staying home and the rest of it, then there will be no problems."

