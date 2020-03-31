Three new COVID-19 cases in Guj; tally reaches 73

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of such patients in the state to 73, a health official said. Out of three new cases,two have been found in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

All the new cases are of locally transmission, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 37, she said. Besides, 32 patients have foreign travel history while four have inter-state travel history, she said.

So far, six coronavirus positive patients have died in the state, including three in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat. Five patients have been discharged after recovery. Two patients are on ventilator support while the condition of 60 others is stable, the official said.

"Out of the five patients who have recovered and are discharged, three are above years of age," she said. As may as 19,026 people in the state have been placed under quarantine, including 18,078 under home quarantine, 741 in government facilities, and 207 in private facilities.

Ravi said the health department has surveyed around 6.15 crore people in the state through on-site and telephonic modes. The health department has converted areas where positive cases have been found into containment and buffer zones, and undertaken measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, she said.

"Areas where positive cases have been found are being treated as hotspots. Since the last two days, we have taken proactive measures for cluster containment in these areas," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.