Indonesia declares emergency over coronavirus, expands social welfare

Indonesia declares emergency over coronavirus, expands social welfareReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:09 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a national public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday and announced measures to help people with lower incomes.
The measures included expanding social welfare, food assistance and giving electricity tariff discounts and waivers, he said.
