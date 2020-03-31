Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 373, positive tests hit 16,176

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 373, positive tests hit 16,176Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:56 IST
The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 373, the country's public health agency said on Tuesday, from 295 people on Monday.
The number of positive tests increased to 16,176 from 15,575 on Monday, it said.
