Left Menu
Development News Edition

Undergoing bariatric surgery before diabetes onset leads to greater weight loss: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:24 IST
Undergoing bariatric surgery before diabetes onset leads to greater weight loss: Study

Obese patients may lose more weight if they undergo bariatric surgery before they develop diabetes, according to a study which may lead to better outcomes among those who undergo the medical procedure to alter the digestive system. According to the research, to be published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, bariatric surgery can lead to remission of both obesity and diabetes in patients who have them together. "However, which population could have the most benefit from the surgery, and the possible impact of diabetes on the success of their weight-loss surgery is still unknown," said lead researcher Elif A. Oral from the University of Michigan. "Our study suggests that having bariatric surgery before developing diabetes may result in greater weight loss from the surgery, and together with data that is available from other studies, bariatric surgery may potentially prevent or delay diabetes from developing," Oral said.

The researchers assessed data from 714 patients in the Michigan Bariatric Surgery Cohort (MI-BASiC) to see whether diabetes before surgery could have any impact on weight loss outcomes five years or more after receiving the surgery. They also analysed the BMI of each patient -- a measure of body fat based on height and weight.

According to the study, all of the patients either had a body mass index (BMI) of more than 40, or a BMI of 35-39.9 with diabetes. Patients without diabetes had a 1.6 times higher chance than those who already have diabetes of achieving successful weight loss, the study noted. The scientists also said the presence of diabetes before surgery diminished weight loss by 1.2 BMI points, which is roughly 10-15 per cent of the total BMI points patients lost on average. Even after adjusting the effect of time, surgery type, age, gender and pre-surgery weight, they said weight loss among individuals with diabetes were still significantly lower than individuals without diabetes.

"Further research is needed to understand why diabetes diminishes the weight loss effect of bariatric surgery," Oral said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Clear messages about quarantine are key to success, research finds

Clear and consistent messaging about lockdown measures, why they are needed, and about the practicalities of social distancing such as food and finances, are crucial to their potential for slowing outbreaks of disease, researchers said on T...

COVID-19: Sam Smith to rename new LP, postpones release

Singer Sam Smith has delayed the release of his new album in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Smiths third LP was scheduled to be released on May 1.The album, which was titled To Die For, will be renamed, the Oscar winner said in a sta...

DMK offers hall named after Karunanidhi for COVID-19 isolation facility

Seeking to join governments efforts in combating coronavirus, opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday offered to provide a hall in its headquarters here to serve as an isolation facility for people affected by the deadly virus. The offer to...

CIPC cancels fraud certificates to trade as essential services

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission CIPC has canceled fraudulent certificates allowing companies to trade as essential services during the 21-day national lockdown.Businesses in the CIPC database that are not eligible to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020