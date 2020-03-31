Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Veteran Indian-origin British MP discharged from hospital

PTI | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:26 IST
COVID-19: Veteran Indian-origin British MP discharged from hospital

Veteran Indian-origin British lawmaker Virendra Sharma on Tuesday urged everyone to strictly follow the government's social distancing advice to help control the coronavirus pandemic as he revealed his own COVID-19 diagnosis and discharge from hospital. The 72-year-old Opposition Labour MP for Ealing Southall in west London had revealed on Twitter that he was self-isolating after developing mild symptoms earlier this month. But his condition deteriorated as he began having trouble breathing, a major impact of COVID-19, and was admitted to his local Hillingdon Hospital for a week.

“Following my light coronavirus symptoms, my condition deteriorated and I was hospitalised. I have now been discharged from hospital and I am recovering well at home,” said Sharma. “Now I am back home again and self-isolating, and following all the NHS [National Health Service] and government advice. I want to urge everyone else to do the same. Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” he said.

Sharma paid tribute to his local hospital for the “exceptional care” he received and also to the wider health service working hard at a time of immense pressure. “The amazing men and women of the NHS working in almost impossible situations, with too little kit and too little support deserve our help. I am asking everyone of you to do what you can to help them,” he said.

Now back working from home, the MP reached out to his constituents to get in contact regarding any of their loved ones stranded abroad as the UK government announced a 75-million pound effort to charter special rescue flights to bring travellers back from countries under travel lockdowns, including India. “Many people also have friends and family stranded abroad, and this is very worrying for everyone involved. Please rest assured I have been liaising with the Foreign Office on this matter, and my staff continued to work on this while I was in hospital,” he said.

Sharma’s update came as UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had also gone into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, revealed that he was “on the mend” and continued to work from home during his self-isolation. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street after his coronavirus diagnosis, while Prince Charles continues to work from home as he came out of self-isolation on Monday, a week after his diagnosis.

The UK remains under strict stay-at-home social distancing rules and the government has said it is "ramping up" its testing capacity by buying "many millions" of tests to diagnose the infection as the death toll from the deadly virus hit 1,448 in the UK..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Congress should wait to see whether more coronavirus action needed -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said U.S. lawmakers should wait and see whether a fourth congressional effort was needed to respond to the nations coronavirus outbreak and its impact.McConnell, speaking on syndicated ...

COVID-19: Pakistan Cabinet approves Rs 1,200 bn relief package as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistans Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs 1,200-billion relief package to deal with the growing coronavirus crisis in the country as COVID-19 cases rose sharply, claiming the lives of 25 people and infecting nearly 1,900. The package was u...

Gulf stocks battered by coronavirus, oil price war in Q1

Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states slumped to multi-year lows in the first quarter of this year over coronavirus shutdowns and crashing oil prices. The five major bourses in the region, which pumps a fifth of the worlds crude supp...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 554 p.m.Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says over 1,500 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin centre of which, 441 were hospitalised after they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020