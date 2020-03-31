U.S. House Speaker Pelosi urges stronger federal response to coronavirus

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to do more to implement widespread testing and deliver critical health supplies to combat the coronavirus, saying there needed to be a more coordinated response.

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said President Donald Trump should immediately leverage the Defense Production Act to spur the production of more ventilators for patients and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers amid the outbreak.

