Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU warns Hungary not to flout democracy with coronavirus laws

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:34 IST
EU warns Hungary not to flout democracy with coronavirus laws

The European Union's executive warned Hungary on Tuesday that emergency measures adopted by governments to fight the coronavirus crisis must not undercut democracy.

The Hungarian parliament on Monday granted nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by executive decree and introduced jail sentences for anyone hindering measures to curb the spread of the virus or spreading false information related to the pandemic. "It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles and values ... Democracy cannot work without free and independent media," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Any emergency measures must be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportionate. They must not last indefinitely ... governments must make sure that such measures are subject to regular scrutiny," she added in a statement. The Commission, the EU's executive body, said it would analyse Hungary's law and monitor its implementation.

Hungary has already raised the Commission's hackles by expanding state control over media, academics and rights groups. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the law was "congruent with the (EU) treaties and Hungarian constitution, and targeted exclusively at fighting the coronavirus.

"It upholds EU values, rule of law, press freedom," he tweeted in response to the Commission's comments. In Hungary's eurosceptic ally Poland, the government has already restricted movement and economic activity through executive decrees.

It could instead have declared a legal "state of natural disaster", but this might have called into question a presidential election being held on May 10, in which the incumbent, allied to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, leads the opinion polls. Both Poland and Hungary - formerly communist countries on the EU's eastern flank - are involved in running battles with Brussels, which accuses them of undermining the EU's basic democratic principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

ICCR to organise painting competition to express solidarity with people in fight against COVID-19

A global painting competition to express solidarity with people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR. The ICCR has called on people to express their emotions thr...

Lockdowns may have saved 59,000 lives in Europe: study

Strict containment measures might have already saved up to 59,000 lives across 11 European countries battling the spread of the new coronavirus, experts in Britain say. Basing their modelling on the numbers of recorded deaths from COVID-19,...

Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

The U.S. governments top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday there were glimmers that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus were having an impact, even though the nation was still in a very dangerous situatio...

NRAI aims to serve up to 10 mn meals to needy during lockdown

The National Restaurant Association of India NRAI on Tuesday said it aims to serve up to 10 million meals to the poor, migrants and others impacted by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. These meals cost anywhere between Rs 20 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020