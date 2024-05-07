Left Menu

Rajouri: VPN Usage Lands Man in Police Custody, Third Case in 48 Hours

A Rajouri man was booked for using a banned VPN, the third such case in two days. The district administration had banned VPNs to prevent cyber attacks during the Lok Sabha elections. A police team patrolling Dharamsal found a man using a VPN on his phone and filed a case against him.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:04 IST
Rajouri: VPN Usage Lands Man in Police Custody, Third Case in 48 Hours
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Rajouri district was booked on Tuesday for using virtual private network (VPN) which was banned last month by the district administration, officials said. This was the third such instance when a case was registered against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for using VPN in the last two days.

In an order issued on April 24, Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri Rajeev Kumar Khajuria ordered immediate suspension of VPN services in the district as a preventive measure to protect all information related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks.

Officials said a police team was on patrolling duty on Tuesday when during routine frisking in Dharamsal area, a man was found to be using banned VPN on his mobile phone.

During investigation, it was found that Mohammed Dishan of Brehvi area of Kalakote tehsil had downloaded and installed three VPN softwares on his phone, thus violating the district magistrate's order, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024