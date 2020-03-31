Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:08 IST
Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday there were "glimmers" that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus were having an impact, even though the nation was still in a very dangerous situation.

"We're starting to see glimmers that that is actually having some dampening effect," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told CNN in an interview. "But that does not take away from the seriousness ... We clearly are seeing cases going up." Fauci's comments came after the United States endured its deadliest day yet on Monday with 575 coronavirus-related fatalities. U.S. officials want to build hundreds of temporary hospitals across the country as existing medical centers have come under siege from the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of U.S. dead has now climbed past 3,000, more than the number who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections rose to more than 163,000, according to a Reuters tally of official U.S. statistics. Fauci cautioned that, while stay-at-home restrictions were starting to produce some results, Americans remained at risk.

"We clearly are seeing cases going up. People in New York are in a difficult situation," he said. "We are still in a very difficult situation. We hope and I believe it will happen, that we may start seeing it turn around, but we haven't seen it yet. "We really have to hang in there and abide by the mitigation strategies. We do believe it's working."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

New Greek coronavirus cases include cruise passengers and migrant mum

Greece reported 102 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 20 people on a cruise ship and a female asylum seeker who recently gave birth in hospital in Athens, the first recorded case among thousands of migrants kept in overcrowded cam...

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor nations

G20 finance ministers and central bankers pledged Tuesday to address the debt burden of low-income countries and deliver aid to emerging markets as part of a plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement followed a second round ...

Kejriwal says over 1,500 evacuated from Nizamuddin centre, seeks action against organisers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from the Nizamudddin markaz centre here, of which 441 were hospitalised after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. In a digital press conference...

Turkey set to release some 45,000 inmates in coronavirus response

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans ruling party said on Tuesday it proposed a bill that would temporarily release roughly 45,000 prisoners in response to the risk that the coronavirus could spread in jails. A separate reform included in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020