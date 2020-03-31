Fresh coronavirus positive cases from Sirsa, Hisar, Faridabad take Haryana's total to 29

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana rose to 29 on Tuesday evening, with fresh cases reported from Sirsa, Faridabad and Panchkula, officials said. However, the figure does not include 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after they were found COVID-19 positive.

Earlier in the day, a woman was found positive in Sirsa and by evening, two more positive cases were reported from the city, a bulletin issued by the state's health department said. Likewise, one more case was reported from Faridabad in the evening while a nurse was reported to have contracted the virus in Panchkula. A fresh case was reported from Hisar as well. According to the bulletin, the 29 positive cases in the state include 10 from Gurugram, six from Faridabad, four from Panipat, three from Sirsa, two from Panchkula, and one each from Palwal, Sonipat, Hisar and Ambala.

The coronavirus positive case from Ambala is a man who lives in a village in neighbouring Patiala district of Punjab, officials said. The test reports of 227 samples are still awaited.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state stands at 10 -- six from Gurugram, two from Panipat and one each from Faridabad and Palwal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

