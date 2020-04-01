Two fresh coronavirus cases in Bihar, total climbs to 23

Two fresh cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number so far in the state to 23, an official said. According to Pradip Das, Director of the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute, an ICMR centre here, those who have tested positive include one man each from Begusarai and Nalanda districts with travel histories to Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

According to the state health department, 1,350 samples have been collected so far across Bihar out of which 1,324 have tested negative while three were rejected. Among the 23 confirmed cases, one patient has died while another has been discharged from hospital upon full recovery.

Munger district has reported the maximum number of eight cases followed by Patna and Siwan (five each) and Gopalganj, Lakhisarai, Gaya, Begusarai and Nalanda (one each). PTI ANW NAC RG SK SK

