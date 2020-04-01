Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 cr to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd, and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society, as per a company statement released on Wednesday.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd's commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd's is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore, it added. These sums are in addition to the annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, the statement said.

"Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it," the statement said. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation's 1,600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350-strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country, it added.

These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro, the statement said. Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore - by far the highest by any corporate. Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani has also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. South Korean consumer electronic giants Samsung and LG have said they will provide help to local authorities in India, offering preventive kits, infrared thermometers, and consumer durables to hospitals, to help fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Digital payments companies like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and others have urged users to donate to PM's Fund through their platforms and they, in turn, will make contributions to the fund as well.

