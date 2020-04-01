Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 16 new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 count climbs to 167

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:57 IST
With 16 new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 count climbs to 167
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

As many as 16 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai, taking the total number of the cases to 167, a Health department official said. So far, eight people have succumbed to the infection in the metropolis.

"As many as 167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Of them, 16 people have tested positive on Wednesday," the official said. He said the eighth death occurred on Tuesday night but it was officially reported by the Health Department on Wednesday.

The official added that out of the total 39 people who have been discharged after their recovery from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, 14 are from Mumbai. Maharashtra has recorded 320 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Women students stranded due to lockdown can reach out for hel: NCW

Women students stranded in different cities away from their homes due to the lockdown can contact the National Commission for Women for help, its chairperson Rekha Sharma has saidSharma assured them that the NCW will work through the state ...

40 applications after Kerala Govt issues orders to provide special alcohol passes to tipplers

A day after the Kerala Government issued orders to provide special alcohol passes on doctors prescription to tipplers, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, the Excise Department received 40 applications from across the state. Speaking to ANI, a...

Price Monitoring & Resource Unit set up at J&K by NPPA

Jammu Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State today where the Price Monitoring Resource Unit PMRU has been set up by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA. PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including...

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020