Left Menu
Development News Edition

From luxury hotels to camps, coronavirus quarantine varies across Asia

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:52 IST
From luxury hotels to camps, coronavirus quarantine varies across Asia

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, April 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As Asian countries look to slow coronavirus infection rates among citizens returning home from overseas, quarantine facilities - ranging from crowded camps to luxury hotels - have exposed inequalities in access to space across the region.

Nearly 800,000 people have been infected across the world and more than 38,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally. While millions living in slums wait out lockdowns in cramped homes, Asian governments are also trying to accommodate tens of thousands of returnees who must be quarantined to limit infections, using military camps, hospital wards and hotels.

"When the Singapore government asked Singaporeans and residents to return home, we thought that those returning residents would require alternative accommodation," said Tan Shin Hui, executive director of the Park Hotel Group, which is allowing some of their hotel rooms to be used for quarantine. "To minimise health risks for their loved ones, serving the 14-day stay at home notice period away from them is probably the best way," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.

Singapore, which has been praised by the World Health Organization for its handling of the pandemic, requires returnees from the United States and Britain to serve out the quarantine in designated facilities that are fully paid for. As guests cannot leave their rooms, meals are delivered to their door, and the hotels offer laundry and personal shopping services, Tan said.

Guests are required to check in with the government once a day, and surveillance cameras are monitored to ensure guests remain in their rooms. Marcus Chua, who was checked into a luxury hotel on his return to Singapore from Washington last week, has posted pictures on social media of his meals and of his room that he said was very "Crazy Rich Asians" , referring to the hit 2018 movie set in Singapore.

"I would have had to keep away from people anyway in this period and may have put people at home at risk. This is a much more comfortable way to do it," he said. "It's also a brilliant idea to keep open hotels that may have otherwise had to close and lay off staff," he added.

A few hotels in Thailand and Indonesia are offering 14-day quarantine packages so guests can "isolate in comfort", and a hotel in Sydney is offering a Home Away from Home package. Vietnam is sending tens of thousands of overseas citizens returning home to camps where they share a room with 10 to 20 others, while Hong Kong has designated three public housing blocks for quarantining high-risk cases.

Meanwhile, some returnees in India who were forced to quarantine in hospital isolation wards and army facilities have posted pictures online of filthy toilets. Some have even fled their accommodations, saying they feared getting infected. "The government was simply not prepared" said Sanghita Bhattacharyya, a senior specialist at non-profit the Public Health Foundation of India.

"The pandemic has shown the inadequacies of public health systems in countries that were not prepared to deal with such numbers, and have had to come up with solutions fast," she said. (Additional reporting and editing by Michael Taylor. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PM CARES fund Modi's blatant attempt at self promotion: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that labelling the coronavirus fund as PM CARES fund was the blatant self-promotion attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had no parallel in the world. In a tweet, the state...

Singapore LGBT+ activists approach country's top court to overturn gay sex ban

Singaporean gay activists have turned to the countrys highest court to overturn a colonial-era ban on sex between men, a lawyer said on Wednesday, after they failed in a legal challenge this week.Singapores High Court on Monday rejected pet...

BEL turnover up 6 pc at Rs 12,500 crore in FY20

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL said on Wednesday it posted a turnover of Rs 12,500 crore during 2019-20, up six per cent from Rs 11,789 crore in the previous financial year. BEL secured significant orders worth Rs 13,000 cr...

TN CM eats food at 'Amma' Canteen, says ready to serve meal to multitudes more

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday had food at a state-run Amma Canteen here and asserted that directions have been issued to authorities to cook meals for any number of people. Palaniswami inspected Amma Canteens at Fores...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020