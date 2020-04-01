Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin scientist fears UK's COVID-19 strategy took wrong path

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:28 IST
Indian-origin scientist fears UK's COVID-19 strategy took wrong path

A leading Indian-origin scientist and public health expert has expressed fears that the UK's strategy to not focus on greater testing and containment in the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic may have been the “wrong path” to take in the country's efforts to control the outbreak. Devi Sridhar, Professor of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, said planning for large-scale testing for the deadly virus was taken off the table early on as the government based its strategy on an Imperial College of London model, which seemed to rely on so-called “herd immunity” for a large enough section of the population to contract COVID-19 and build natural immunity over time.

“I fear that Imperial perspective (in Lancet) resulted in the UK giving up on containment too early and assuming everyone will get it,” Prof. Sridhar said on Twitter. “Planning and preparing for unprecedented testing and using big data/apps for tracing were taken off the table. In my view, we went down the wrong path,” said Sridhar, who is supporting the World Health Organisation (WHO) on policy and governance through the pandemic.

The expert, from Edinburgh University's Usher Institute – College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, warned that the UK could be in for an endless cycle of lockdown and release if the assumption being worked on is that everyone at some stage is likely to be hit by the deadly virus, which has claimed 1,789 lives in the country. “If assumption is everyone will get it, then UK will indeed be in an endless cycle of lockdown/release as the government turns on/off tap of spread to let virus filter through the population and attempt to keep ICU need within capacity. All while most vulnerable attempt to self-isolate,” she said.

The 35-year-old expert, who has been working alongside colleagues at her university to help people better understand the global challenge and the science behind the virus, has a research focus on the effectiveness of public health interventions. During a session alongside former US President Bill Clinton's daughter Chelsea at the UK's Hay Festival in 2018, she had made references to the “interconnected” aspect of global health challenges. “I forgot I had said this but in 2018 I gave the example of someone being infected in China by an animal, getting on a plane to the UK and having it be a challenge here – all to illustrate why health challenges are interconnected,” she recalls.

The coronavirus epicentre was in China's Wuhan city and has since spread around the world, with the US overtaking the Chinese death toll this week and the global figures crossing 40,000. “What could we have done different or better in the public health community to prevent the spread? That will keep many of us awake for nights ahead,” notes Sridhar, after a 13-year-old boy became the UK's youngest victim of COVID-19 this week.

The UK government has admitted the urgent need to ramp up testing, with health minister Matt Hancock calling on hospitals to go further and test as many National Health Service (NHS) staff as they can. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Hancock – who are both self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 – are said to be working with companies worldwide to get the materials needed to build up testing capacity. "It's been well over two weeks since the government said it was going to roll out priority testing for healthcare staff. But many doctors still have no idea about where or how they can get tested," said Chaand Nagpaul, the Indian-origin chair of the British Medical Association (BMA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Somali doctor, veteran of many battles, girds for war with coronavirus

Somali doctor Abdirizak Yusuf Ahmed has escaped an execution, battled deadly diseases and treated war victims. Now - at 35 years old - hes been tapped to lead his nations response to the coronavirus. So far, Somalia has reported only three ...

Mahindra sales dip 88 pc in March

Auto major Mahindra Mahindra MM on Wednesday reported a steep 88 percent decline in total sales at 7,401 units in March. The company had sold 62,952 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales we...

Motorcycling-MotoGP rider Iannone handed 18 month ban for failed dope test

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for 18 months after failing a dope test last November, the sports governing body said on Wednesday. The FIM said in a statement that the Aprilia rider had tested positive for the banned st...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 1

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020