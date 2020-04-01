Left Menu
Erdogan says Turkey may need further measures if citizens ignore "voluntary quarantine"

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:12 IST
Erdogan says Turkey may need further measures if citizens ignore "voluntary quarantine"
Turkey will have to take additional measures if the coronavirus outbreak widens and citizens don't abide by a "voluntary quarantine," President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan has stopped short of announcing a full lockdown across Turkey, mainly for economic reasons. He reiterated on Wednesday that Ankara was determined to continue production and exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

