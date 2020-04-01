COVID-19 hospital in Aurangabad to be operational by April 7

A dedicated hospital for coronavirus-related cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will be operational by April 7, an official said on Wednesday. The facility will have a capacity to handle 100 positive patients and 100 suspected coronavirus cases, civil surgeon and nodal officer Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.

Every district in Marathwada will have a dedicated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients and a civil hospital in the Chikathana area is being prepared for this purpose, he said. "The hospital will have 200 beds, of which 100 will be used for positive patients and the remaining will be reserved for suspected cases," Kulkarni said.

Adequate number of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are available for the facility, which will begin operations by April 7, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

