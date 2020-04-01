Switzerland past bottleneck in coronavirus testing - government

Switzerland no longer faces shortages in coronavirus testing, its top health official dealing with the pandemic said on Wednesday.

"There are no bottlenecks any more," Daniel Koch, head of the Federal Office of Health's communicable diseases division, told a news conference in Bern. "We did 16,000 tests since yesterday."

