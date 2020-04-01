10 Nizamuddin attendees of Manipur quarantined

Ten people of Manipur, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, were quarantined and their samples sent for testing, officials said here on Wednesday. The event has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus and six of its attendees from Telangana died of COVID-19.

The 10 were quarantined at Lilong in Thoubal district, while another attendee with high blood pressure has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in state capital Imphal. However, none of the 11 people showed any symptoms of novel coronavirus, officials said.

The Manipur government on Tuesday said it has traced 14 people who attended the religious congregation held in Nizamuddin. Government officials are tight-lipped about the whereabouts of the remaining three.

They, however, said 39 others who attended the programme are still outside Manipur. Director General of Police LM Khaute said anyone from the state who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, or stayed in the vicinity of the venue or passed near it should get themselves tested at the nearest government hospital failing which legal actions will be taken against them.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state who had attended the congregation to come forward for a COVID-19 test. The appeal is not aimed at spreading panic but is a call for acting responsibly, he said.

The religious event was organized by the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary body, which as accused of holding its meeting in Delhi defying restrictions..

