U.S. postpones immigration asylum hearings again due to coronavirus

The U.S. government said on Wednesday it had postponed for a second time hearings for asylum-seeking migrants in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it and the Justice Department had decided to postpone Migrant Protection Protocol hearings through May 1. They had previously announced a postponement through April 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.