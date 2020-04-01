Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat participant tries to commit suicide in Delhi hospital

One of the persons who had attended an event at Markaz Nizamuddin and was admitted to a hospital here tried to commit suicide on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:50 IST
Tablighi Jamaat participant tries to commit suicide in Delhi hospital
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One of the persons who had attended an event at Markaz Nizamuddin and was admitted to a hospital here tried to commit suicide on Wednesday. Hospital admin at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi said, "People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on the sixth floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him. We are taking all possible measures to tighten the security so that such incidents don't repeat."

Meanwhile, the Markaz building in Nizamuddin, where a religious gathering was held after which several COVID-19 positive cases were found among its attendees, was sanitised on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from the Markaz building in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today.

Out of these, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said. An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Kerala govt to door deliver liquor to tipplers with doc prescription

With the coronavirus lockdown in place, liquor would be delivered home by state-run retail outlets in Kerala after the left government has decided to issue special passes to tipplers, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms and have doctors prescri...

COVID-19 lockdown: BJP MLA distributes rice to migrants in Hyderabad

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday distributed ration to migrants here during lockdown which has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He distributed 12 kg rice to each migrant and said it is important to maintain social distan...

Journalist booked for comment against Adityanath

The Ayodhya police booked a senior journalist on Wednesday for raising questions on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi for a religious ceremony amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. T...

Haryana CM announces hiked ex-gratia compensation for nedical staff working in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals in the state shall also be extended the benefit of enhanced ex-gratia compensation available for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020