Tablighi Jamaat participant tries to commit suicide in Delhi hospital

One of the persons who had attended an event at Markaz Nizamuddin and was admitted to a hospital here tried to commit suicide on Wednesday. Hospital admin at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi said, "People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on the sixth floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him. We are taking all possible measures to tighten the security so that such incidents don't repeat."

Meanwhile, the Markaz building in Nizamuddin, where a religious gathering was held after which several COVID-19 positive cases were found among its attendees, was sanitised on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from the Markaz building in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today.

Out of these, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said. An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.