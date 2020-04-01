U.S.' Pelosi wants "vote by mail" provisions in next coronavirus bill

U.S.' Pelosi wants "vote by mail" provisions in next coronavirus billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:25 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she hopes "vote by mail" provisions can be part of the next coronavirus response plan being put together by House Democrats.
Speaking in a conference call, Pelosi said at least $2 billion was needed to enable voting by mail, in order to give citizens a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. She said Democrats had gotten just $400 million for that purpose in a recent bill.
