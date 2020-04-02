Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next U.S. coronavirus bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:49 IST
Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next U.S. coronavirus bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan being put together by Democrats in the House of Representatives. Pelosi said at least $2 billion, and ideally $4 billion, was needed to enable voting by mail, to give citizens a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 4,300 people across the United States.

She noted Democrats got just $400 million for that purpose in the $2.3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday. "Vote by mail is so important to ... our democracy so that people have access to voting and not be deterred, especially at this time, by the admonition to stay home," Pelosi told reporters.

Trump told Fox News on Monday that voting by mail would hurt the Republican Party. Pelosi rejected that argument. "When I was chair of the California Democratic party many years ago, the Republicans always prevailed in the absentee ballots," she said. "They know how to do this."

Indeed, some Democrats fear voting by mail could disenfranchise minorities and low-income voters who tend to move more frequently. The $400 million in the recent coronavirus bill is intended to help state and local officials bolster vote by mail and early voting, expand facilities and hire more poll workers.

But Democrats want more money to prepare states for a possible surge in voting by mail in the fall as millions of voters are set to choose the nation's next president on Nov. 3. Pelosi said the Postal Service also needs more money. The coronavirus crisis has already upended the Democratic race to pick a challenger to face Trump.

Three states - Wyoming, Hawaii, and Alaska - have scrapped in-person voting for Democratic primaries on April 4, and will only permit voting by mail. Ohio and at least eight other states pushed their primaries back to May or June. Democrats are putting together a fourth spending bill to battle the crisis, with an emphasis on infrastructure spending. Trump says he wants to rebuild infrastructure, but other Republicans have shown little interest, seeing it as an attempt to push through Democratic priorities.

Changing election laws has "nothing to do with our war against the disease," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazils more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministrys indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday. The 20-...

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...

Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: state governor

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was...

'Thank you China!!!' Mexico grateful for coronavirus medical supplies

Mexicos top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies to help stem the coronavirus outbreak in an online message that went viral. Thank you China Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020