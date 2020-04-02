Left Menu
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 after another record daily toll

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:17 IST
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 after another record daily toll

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country's total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

