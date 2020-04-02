Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus-infected New York nurse finds hospital transformed as a patient

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:30 IST
Coronavirus-infected New York nurse finds hospital transformed as a patient

When the coronavirus struck Sylvia LeRoy, she turned to the hospital she knew best - Brooklyn's Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center - where she has worked for seven years as a labor and delivery nurse and planned to give birth herself in just two months.

Suffering from fever and vomiting last week, LeRoy, 36, rushed to Brookdale, hoping that despite dire conditions at the hospital, she would be surrounded by familiar faces and treated “as one of their own,” said family members. But she found the coronavirus had already transformed the New York City hospital into someplace almost unrecognizable - “a medical war zone” - as a Brookdale doctor previously described it to Reuters.

Many of the colleagues she was hoping would look out for her were themselves home sick with coronavirus symptoms. Her hospital obstetrician could not see her either because she too had the respiratory virus. After LeRoy received a positive test result for the novel coronavirus on Saturday morning, the hospital told her husband he was no longer allowed to see her. Like many hospitals, Brookdale prohibits any visitors in the rooms of confirmed coronavirus patients.

A Brookdale spokesman did not return a call and emails seeking comment. CNN reported earlier this week that the hospital had over 100 patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus, with 78 awaiting results. At least 20 patients had died of the virus, according to the report. New York City is the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic in terms of total cases, with 45,707 infections, 1,374 deaths and 9,775 people hospitalized, according to a tally on Wednesday by the city's health department.

As the hospital remained overwhelmed by the virus, LeRoy’s family launched an all-out struggle to get her transferred out. But they found many other locations were also struggling to cope with coronavirus patients. STRICKEN HEALTHCARE WORKERS

LeRoy, who was working at the hospital at the time she was infected, is one of an unknown but surging number of New York nurses and doctors stricken in the pandemic. Some medical experts have warned that pregnant women are at greater danger of life-threatening respiratory symptoms if they contract the virus.

But pregnant and other at-risk healthcare providers, like those over 60 years of age, have kept showing up for work, even as contagious people have flooded hospitals across New York City. LeRoy was first admitted to the hospital several days earlier with a high fever, but was sent home without being tested for the coronavirus, after doctors diagnosed her with a urinary tract infection, her family said.

But last Thursday, when her fever spiked and she broke into coughing fits, LeRoy was again admitted to the hospital. To try to protect her pregnancy, LeRoy was placed in the labor and delivery floor department where she worked and had given birth to her first son. Shirley Licin, LeRoy’s sister, said that even before she received a positive test, her sister's fellow staff members began to distance themselves from her. A fellow nurse asked LeRoy to inject herself and hang her own intravenous fluid bags. A janitor, fearful of coming too close, handed her a mop from the door, Licin said.

More worrying, as LeRoy’s breathing deteriorated, Licin said a nurse told her that her sister would soon need a ventilator but that none were currently available. The family feared the hospital was too overwhelmed to handle a pregnant COVID-19 sufferer and scrambled on Tuesday to find another hospital for LeRoy in New York or New Jersey. That meant getting a different hospital to accept an admission when the entire New York region is swamped by the crisis.

Licin called in every contact she had with any connection to a medical facility to beg for a favor for her sister. "There’s just nowhere to go,” she told Reuters at the time. Exhausting every avenue, Licin lay down on the floor on Tuesday night and cried and prayed. Then the doctor called her back to say her sister was going to be moved to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

LeRoy was transported there late on Tuesday and placed on a ventilator in critical condition on Wednesday morning. ​

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United's Rashford raises funds to serve meals to vulnerable children

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raised over 100,000 pounds 124,410 to ensure vulnerable children who rely on free school meals every day are still fed now schools are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Rashford, who said ...

Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in football - Rummenigge

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will stop the unhealthy inflation of player wages and transfer fees in football, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wrote in an editorial published on Thursday. With every crisis c...

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Srinagar,&#160;Apr 2 PTI&#160;Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old c...

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina on Thursday, the interior ministry said, extending measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,700 people and killed 16.The interior minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020