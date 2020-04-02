Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ski resort Ischgl is source of Austria's biggest coronavirus cluster

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:34 IST
Ski resort Ischgl is source of Austria's biggest coronavirus cluster

The Austrian ski resort of Ischgl and its surroundings are the source of the country's biggest cluster of coronavirus cases, involving more than 600 infections and possibly twice as many abroad, a public health official confirmed on Thursday.

Hundreds of tourists from countries including Germany, Norway and Iceland are believed to have been infected at the resort, which is near the point where Austria, Switzerland and Italy meet and renowned for its party scene. The local authorities have been widely accused of responding too slowly as it is now clear the virus found a breeding ground in crowded apres-ski bars at various resorts and spread in Ischgl for a month before it was quarantined on March 13.

"In terms of size, Ischgl is certainly dominant," the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety's (AGES) head of public health, Franz Allerberger, told a news conference. "It is not just about these more than 600 people in Austria who are proven to have been infected there. We also have the same number if not twice that who are now abroad and whose cases are slowly being reported."

The 611 cases across Austria are just a fraction of the 10,927 cases Austria has reported, but Ischgl has become a byword for a bungled response to a public health emergency. Officials in Vienna and the provincial capital Innsbruck acknowledge mistakes were made. A Swiss waitress brought the coronavirus to Ischgl more than a month before the quarantine, Allerberger said.

For weeks an apres-ski bar called Kitzloch, where a barman and several tourists were infected, is thought to have been the centre of the outbreak. The bar was ordered closed on March 9. That barman was the first case in the area to be diagnosed because he was the first to go to a doctor, Allerberger said, adding that the barman first showed symptoms on March 2.

It is now clear others had the virus well before then, starting with the Swiss waitress, who also worked at Kitzloch and who was infected by Feb. 5 but felt healthy and was only tested on March 9, he said. Following a German media report that an unspecified Ischgl bar or restaurant's employee tested positive in late February but the case was not reported to authorities, prosecutors have asked the police to investigate whether there was a failure to report an illness.

Ischgl's mayor, Werner Kurz, said he found out the outbreak there started on Feb. 5 from Thursday's news conference. "We also weren't aware of the (Swiss) waitress mentioned by AGES until now," he said in a statement, repeating that the first case came to light on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers need to assured society is with them: RSS general secretary

Expressing concern over the condition of migrant workers due to the COVID-19 lockdown, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said they need to be assured that society is with them and their needs would be taken care of. T...

Mecca, Medina get 24-hour curfew; Gulf migrant worker districts locked down

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew on Thursday in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, extending measures to combat coronavirus, while other Gulf Arab states locked down districts with large migrant worker populations.The Saudi in...

These 960 foreigners, found to have been involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, blacklisted; visas cancelled: Home ministry.

These 960 foreigners, found to have been involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, blacklisted visas cancelled Home ministry....

Lockdown: Swiggy plans to serve 5 lakh meals daily to the needy

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has tied up with commercial kitchens, NGOs and state governments to provide daily meal to thousands of underprivileged, daily wagers and stranded migrant labourers during the 21-day lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020