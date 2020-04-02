Left Menu
Romanian doctors will get 500 euro/month coronavirus bonus

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:01 IST
Romanian doctors, nurses and other personnel dealing with coronavirus cases will receive a monthly bonus of about 500 euros ($543.10) a month, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday. "I demanded the government to reroute European (Union) funding, to give a monthly bonus of 500 euros to front line personnel dealing with Covid infected patients. I am prepared to deliver solutions," Iohannis told a video briefing.

About 15% of all coronavirus infections in Romania are medical personnel. ($1 = 0.9206 euros)

