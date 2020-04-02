Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dress to impress at home: Retailers recast spring looks for coronavirus lockdowns

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:32 IST
Dress to impress at home: Retailers recast spring looks for coronavirus lockdowns

Desperate to sell pricey spring looks during the coronavirus lockdown, retailers are turning to social media to show their latest styles in somber, stay-at-home settings.

The sexy, $298 Reformation summer dress? A model wears it lounging alone on her bed. The $148 lime green miniskirt with buttons? It looks fine next to the house plant. Skimpy dresses, brightly-colored jackets and mini skirts typically fly off retailers' shelves at this time of year. But not in 2020.

Most customers are staying indoors for the foreseeable future as their medics battle the coronavirus pandemic. The challenge for retailers, as Simon Wolfson, CEO of British fashion chain Next, recently put it: "People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home." "Non-essential" retailers have already closed their stores in the United States and major European markets. Many are dangling discounts online.

"Here's to less screen time and more lounging in @ragandbone's warm-weather staples," Saks Fifth Avenue (@saks)posted on its Instagram page. The $550 bright pink blazer is marked down to $412.50. Saks suggested its nearly two million followers should "chicly embrace the great indoors" in a neon orange $395 twill romper. As of Thursday morning, that garment was sold out on its website.

The department store operator also said customers should consider logging onto their virtual Zoom meetings in a puff-sleeve wool dress, theirs for $1,880. "Like many in our industry, we are working to tailor our marketing strategy in a way that makes sense for the current climate while continuing to support our business," a spokesperson from Saks said.

YOGA PANTS AND SPORTS BRAS "Having March wiped out, probably having April wiped out, and everybody sitting with inventory on-hand ... this one hit right at the worst time" for retailers, said Ron Frasch, a former president at Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks rival Bergdorf Goodman.

"If you have reduced e-commerce, no brick-and-mortar volume and you've got bills to pay, it's a very scary scenario." Reformation (@reformation) posted a photo on its Instagram page from fashion blogger Imani Randolph (@champagnemani). At home, glass of white wine in hand, she flaunts its $298 Ginny Dress. "Because it's good to not wear pajamas all day," the brand captioned the picture.

Both Saks and Reformation said their social media content was a response to customer feedback. Revolve (@revolve) shared a photo on Instagram of model Camila Coelho (@camilacoelho) taking a selfie in a $130 magenta halter top. "Making cheese bread in the kitchen. I'm tired of sweats!" Coelho wrote in her caption. "Our babe @camilacoelho #REVOLVEaroundthehouse...," the brand posted.

Zalando, Europe's biggest online only fashion retailer, said it had seen strong demand for activewear, leisurewear and nightwear, as well as yoga clothes and accessories, running and training outfits. But retailers have little to no bandwidth to change course and rush out more items designed to be worn indoors.

"The reality is there's an enormous amount of excess product in the system that's going to have to be moved through," said Steve Sadove, a senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Fifth Avenue. "It's going to have to be liquidated and everyone's trying to find any way that they can to sell product now."

Kristina V., 35, a director of digital strategy based in NYC, said she had been dressing down since the lockdown began. "Before quarantine I was kind of stylish, but now ... it is yoga pants and sports bras all day and sometimes a red lip for Zoom happy hours," said Kristina, who asked that her full name not be used.

"The funny thing is I keep getting targeted ads from my fave stores on social media but I am staying strong! We don't even know if we will be out in the summer." One sign of hope came on Thursday, on thereformation.com. It advertised spring street-style dresses and tops "for the blessed day you get to leave the house."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi to form bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of 2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.Pelosi told rep...

NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th ally

NATO foreign ministers welcomed North Macedonia as the alliances newest member on Thursday, ending a long process that included a change to the countrys name. We welcome North Macedonia as NATOs 30th ally, NATO foreign ministers said in a s...

Oil soars over 20% after Trump claims Saudis and Russians to cut output

Oil prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of oil producers to deal...

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal: health official.

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020