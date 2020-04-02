Malawi records first three cases of coronavirus

Malawi records first three cases of coronavirusReuters | Blantyre | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:06 IST
Malawi has recorded its first three confirmed cases of coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika said in an address to the nation on Thursday.
"Malawi had no cases of the virus. Sadly, we now have three confirmed cases," Mutharika said.
