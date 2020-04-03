Soccer-Carlos Tevez calls on footballers to help out more

Argentine footballer Carlos Tevez said football must do more to help society’s most disadvantaged sectors and called on his colleagues to get involved with those less fortunate than themselves. Tevez, who is in the final months of his contract with Boca Juniors, stopped short of asking players to donate part of their salary but said top footballers have enough money put aside to see themselves through tough times.

"Footballers can live six months, a year (without getting paid)," Tevez said in a Thursday interview with Argentina’s America TV. "They are not in a desperate state with kids day after day, having to leave their homes at six in the morning and returning at seven at night in order to feed the family. We have to be there and to help."

"We have to be thankful that we are safe and sound. And to put ourselves in the place of others." Tevez, who played for both Manchester clubs as well as Corinthians, West Ham and Juventus, said he hoped the coronavirus pandemic would force people to change their behaviour.

"It’s important for everyone to be united and to try and help the people who most need it," he said. "I hope the world shows more solidarity. We are realising that we are all equal. It hits us all the same way, grandparents even more, whether they are in Argentina or the United States.

"I hope that we grow as a society and that tomorrow the world changes for the better. The virus teaches us that. I hope we all come out of this together." Tevez's comments came as top English clubs furloughed hundreds of employees but failed to ask any major sacrifices of their millionaire players.

The decision caused controversy and prompted Health Secretary Matt Hancock to say Premier League players need to take a pay cut and "play their part" as Britain battles the coronavirus pandemic. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Stephen Coates)

