Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cathay Pacific to make further cuts to flights -internal memo

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:22 IST
Cathay Pacific to make further cuts to flights -internal memo

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will make further cuts to passenger capacity due to extremely low demand for flights, leaving it with just two flights a week each to four destinations in April, according to an internal memo.

The airline carried only 582 passengers one day this week with a load factor of 18.3%, which compares to 100,000 customers on a normal day, Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

The carrier will maintain a skeleton network with two weekly passenger flights from Hong Kong to each of London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Sydney and will also try to capitalise on stronger cargo demand, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure

As the NFL maintains its plan to hold the draft April 23-25, the originally scheduled dates, the league reportedly issued a memo Thursday outlining two options it is considering as to how teams would participate in the event. According to a...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 140

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140. Five of these seven cases were close contacts of the coronavirus positive patients who had attended Tablighi Jamaa...

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...

Cases registered against Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Mau

Cases have been registered against 114 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, hailing from different states and staying here without informing the local administration, along with 28 others who provided shelter to them. These people were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020