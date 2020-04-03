Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand says new economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:34 IST
Thailand says new economic measures to ease virus impact worth 10% of GDP

Thailand's new package of economic measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be worth about 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP), Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said on Friday.

The package will cover all economic sectors for at least the next six months, the minister told a news conference after a special cabinet meeting. "The figure will be like those of other countries, close to 10% of GDP," he said, adding other details were being worked on by relevant agencies.

If possible, final approval will be sought from the cabinet on Tuesday, Somkid said. The minister did not give a dollar value for the package, but the GDP of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy last year was 16.88 trillion baht ($512.76 billion).

The measures will be partly financed by the fiscal budget and borrowing, he said. "This will build the confidence of people and businesses that we will get through this crisis".

The government will keep introducing measures to help the economy, he said. The latest package follow last month's two sets of stimulus measures together worth more than 500 billion baht.

Thailand has reported 1,978 infections and 19 deaths because of the coronavirus. It imposed a nationwide night curfew from Friday, after closing malls, beauty salons and arcades to limit the spread of the virus.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) expects the economy to contract 5.3% this year, the worst since the 1998 Asian financial crisis. The BOT is seeking a law to provide soft loans directly to struggling businesses, similar to a move many years ago when there was bad flooding, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told the conference.

The central bank will also seek a law to allow it to buy good quality corporate bonds that are being rolled over to support the 3.5 trillion-baht corporate debt market, he said. It will buy at most half of the debt being rolled-over, he said.

The BOT also plans to lower the amount that commercial banks pay into the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) for two years to 0.23% of deposits from 0.46%, so that banks can cut other interest rates to help businesses, he said. The BOT will extend deposit protection of 5 million baht for another year from August, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced a 1-month shutdown starting next Tuesday, saying that most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed down. Since COVID-19, we have respond...

Chinese researchers spot 'whale fall' during deep-sea expedition

Chinese researchers have spotted a whale fall, a rare deep-sea ecosystem, in the South China Sea during a deep-sea scientific expedition, a science academy here said on Friday. A whale fall occurs when the carcass of a whale has fallen onto...

Nadda asks BJP workers to spread prime minister's message to masses

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers on Friday to spread among the masses Prime Minister Narendra Modis message to light lamps or turn on mobile phone torches on Sunday.&#160; The way in which the entire country has fought the battle...

Pakistan re-arrests four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistani authorities ordered on Friday four men, including a British militant, convicted of the 2002 murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, to be detained for three months despite a lower courts ruling to overturn their convictions.The Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020