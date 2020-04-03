Left Menu
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for first time since March 26

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:18 IST
Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to a total of 10,935 from 10,003 on the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Friday, but showed the first fall in a daily death toll since March 26.

A total of 932 people died from the disease in 24 hours, down from 950 people in the previous daily toll, the figures showed.

The number of registered cases rose to 117,710 on Friday up from 110,238 on Thursday, the ministry said.

