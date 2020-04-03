Dutch coronavirus deaths rise to 1,487 - health authorities

The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 1,487.

It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily report from The National Institute for Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.