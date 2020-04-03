Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Orders for over 10 cr anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine tablets placed by Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:54 IST
COVID-19: Orders for over 10 cr anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine tablets placed by Centre

The Centre has placed orders with several pharmaceutical companies to procure over 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, which the ICMR has recommended to be used as a preventive medication for COVID-19 healthcare workers, an official said on Friday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the anti-malarial drug for those involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus and also, for asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases. "Order for 10.70 crore tablets of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been placed. Over 70 lakh tablets were purchased earlier," the official said. The Union health ministry also recently recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from the coronavirus infection and require intensive care unit (ICU) management.

In its revised guidelines on the 'Clinical Management of COVID-19' issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the drug is presently not recommended for children aged less than 12 years, and pregnant and lactating women. "No specific antivirals have been proven to be effective as per the currently available data. However, based on the available information (uncontrolled clinical trials), the following drugs may be considered as an off-label indication in patients with severe disease and requiring ICU management," the ministry had said while recommending the drug combination.

It has removed its earlier recommendation of the use of anti-HIV drug combinations Lopinavir and Ritonavir on a case-to-case basis depending upon the severity of the condition of a patient suffering from coronavirus infection. "As per latest clinical data available from across the work, Lopinavir and Ritonavir drug combination was not found to have significant benefit for patients of COVID-19 so it has been discontinued," a health ministry official said. The ministry has already restricted the sale and distribution of hydroxychloroquine stating it as an essential drug to meet the requirements of any emergency arising due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The central government is satisfied that the drug hydroxychloroquine is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse," it had said in an order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in national capital spirals to 386; two more deaths recorded: Delhi health dept.

Coronavirus cases in national capital spirals to 386 two more deaths recorded Delhi health dept....

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL149 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 Focus shifts to rapid tests in hotspots Govt says numbers in control sans one event New Delhi Ramping up their efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, auth...

U.S. airlines face deadline to apply for U.S. payroll grants

U.S. airlines and contractors faced a deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday to tap the federal government for up to 32 billion in payroll grants to help them ride out a dramatic drop in air travel demand due to the new coronavirus outbreak.The U.S. ...

Basketball-WNBA postpones start of season due to coronavirus

The Womens National Basketball Association WNBA has postponed the start of its 2020 regular season and training camps because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday. The WNBA, whose regular season was originally scheduled to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020